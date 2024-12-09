The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 114.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,964,096.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,384.69. The trade was a 33.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 13.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,839 shares of company stock worth $6,718,965. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.81.

Shares of PGR opened at $254.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $270.62.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

