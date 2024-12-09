Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 34,431,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 26,072,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tilray by 4.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 209.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 115,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 80.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 345,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 154,334 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Tilray by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,582 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

