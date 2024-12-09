Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS.
Shares of TOL traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.47. 2,083,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.34%.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. This represents a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
