Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,468,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.29% of Trimble worth $649,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 41.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,732 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trimble by 7.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 239,673 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Trimble by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after acquiring an additional 434,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 49.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 24.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

