Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.33 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

