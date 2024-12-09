Truist Financial Upgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to “Buy”

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.89% from the stock’s previous close.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NWL opened at $10.31 on Monday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,973,000 after purchasing an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.