Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Huntsman worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $2,180,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 654,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 81,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Huntsman by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 97.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 203,662 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.0 %

HUN opened at $19.88 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

