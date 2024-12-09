Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 35,800 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $196,360.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,502.48. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

