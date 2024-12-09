Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 104,900 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,450,000 after purchasing an additional 137,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 728,592 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 102.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,100,000 after acquiring an additional 672,644 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 54.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 393,696 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

ERJ stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

