TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72.

TXNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. TXNM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $569.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.88 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

