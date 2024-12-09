Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 8th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 3.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 41,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 306,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $233.57 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

