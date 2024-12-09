United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,145 shares during the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,286,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,490,000. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,729,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,451,000 after purchasing an additional 362,888 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 345.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 345,744 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. UBS Group cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 23,491 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $818,661.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,192.70. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Articles

