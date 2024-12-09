Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,162 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Universal Display worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $158.11 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

