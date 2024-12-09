Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $222.33 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $185.89 and a 52-week high of $224.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.43.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

