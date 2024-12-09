Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 17,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

