Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $423.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $298.08 and a fifty-two week high of $423.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.