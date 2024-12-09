Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 117883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VRNA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,671,480 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,252. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 183,728 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $920,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,601,617.36. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,094,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,833 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

