Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,920 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,905.25. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,876.62. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock worth $489,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,149 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.