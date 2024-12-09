Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arch Resources (ARCH)

Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/5/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Arch Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Arch Resources was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

11/11/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arch Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ARCH traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $153.90. 227,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,184. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Arch Resources Inc alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Arch Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 143.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.