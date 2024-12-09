Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 30,700 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Viking were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE VIK opened at $46.52 on Monday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIK

Viking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.