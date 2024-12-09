Wellington Management Group LLP Has $224.31 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941,127 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.89% of Verra Mobility worth $224,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 112.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $31.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.