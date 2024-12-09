Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.72% of Bank OZK worth $181,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.18. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

