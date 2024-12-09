Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 198,314 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,314 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of ARM worth $161,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in ARM by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 35,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ARM by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $5,293,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.32.

Shares of ARM opened at $140.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.67. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 4.67.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

