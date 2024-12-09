Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRH. Evercore ISI downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 492,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 368,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,805 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 127,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,925,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after buying an additional 663,529 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

