Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.10.
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
