Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $2.75

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,092. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $463.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $491.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

About Service Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 310.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

