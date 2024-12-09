Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $48.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.