Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a report on Monday. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Western Copper & Gold stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,866. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16. Western Copper & Gold has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

