Western Midstream Partners’ (WES) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of WES stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $883.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,228,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,597 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 708,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after buying an additional 698,683 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 746,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 334,187 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 310,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,315,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

