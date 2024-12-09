Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.67, with a volume of 15101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 640,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 263,311 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.