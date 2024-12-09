XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,199.08. This trade represents a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

