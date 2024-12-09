XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $304.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.12 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

