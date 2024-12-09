XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $126.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.