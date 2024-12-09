XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,929,000 after purchasing an additional 896,263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 612,535 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 499,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.