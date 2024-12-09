Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.97 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.07. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

