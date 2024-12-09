Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 14001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Yext alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yext

Yext Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

In related news, Director Seth H. Waugh bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. This represents a 27.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 27.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.