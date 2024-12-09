Zacks Investment Management Acquires 40,825 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 928.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 58.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,540,000 after purchasing an additional 892,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.