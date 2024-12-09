Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 123,120 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.17% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 307.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 22.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $155,311.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,827 shares in the company, valued at $374,998.32. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

