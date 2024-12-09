Zacks Investment Management Invests $2.52 Million in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,339 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 52.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 636 shares of the software’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 75,233 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,612 shares of the software’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,065 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,378.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,594 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.4 %

ALTR stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 279.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $10,657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 16,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $1,700,436.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,417.50. This trade represents a 12.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,686,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.