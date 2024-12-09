Zacks Investment Management Invests $2.79 Million in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.33% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KREF opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 277.63, a current ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on KREF

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.