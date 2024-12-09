Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312,115 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of Zai Lab worth $203,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,488,000 after buying an additional 2,232,507 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,906,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after acquiring an additional 113,869 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

