Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 3,033 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,201.48. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 8,225 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $600,836.25.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $235,838.00.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.04. 2,296,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.