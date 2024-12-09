Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23. 124,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 610,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $905.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 8,049.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

