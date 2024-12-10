1,277,899 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,277,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

DOC stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

