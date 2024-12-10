133,630 Shares in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX) Acquired by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC owned about 26.73% of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period.

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.92.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Ex China Active ETF (MEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from emerging markets, excluding China, considered to have sustainable growth potential. MEMX was launched on Jan 11, 2023 and is managed by Matthews.

