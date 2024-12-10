1,350 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Bought by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $271.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $282.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.