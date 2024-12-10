1,500 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Brophy Wealth Management LLC

Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,052,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.33.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $26,128,102. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $538.86 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.80 and a 12 month high of $556.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $517.16 and its 200 day moving average is $475.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

