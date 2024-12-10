2,949 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,910,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.