2,949 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,910,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.