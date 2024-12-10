3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 1.4% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners cut their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.86.
McKesson Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of MCK opened at $591.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.15. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
