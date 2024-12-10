4,280 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $286.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $488.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.